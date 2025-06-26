New Analyst Forecast: $WPP Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WPP. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $WPP.
$WPP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WPP in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/25/2025
$WPP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $WPP stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,436,668 shares (+27.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,535,917
- INVESCO LTD. added 824,336 shares (+50.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,291,794
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 794,695 shares (-63.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,166,622
- FMR LLC removed 562,400 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,348,704
- MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD removed 231,744 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,797,002
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 209,721 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,961,009
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 193,395 shares (+20443.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,341,274
