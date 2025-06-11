New Analyst Forecast: $WPC Given $66.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WPC. Nate Crossett from BNP Paribas set a price target of 66.0 for WPC.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WPC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WPC forecast page.
$WPC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WPC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nate Crossett from BNP Paribas set a target price of $66.0 on 06/09/2025
- Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $61.0 on 05/21/2025
$WPC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 412 institutional investors add shares of $WPC stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,747,898 shares (+274.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $236,529,842
- PGGM INVESTMENTS removed 2,575,260 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,524,658
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,595,045 shares (+1016.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,663,289
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,204,156 shares (-94.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,994,285
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC added 474,144 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,923,227
- ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V. added 372,433 shares (+74.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,504,246
- STATE STREET CORP added 368,281 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,242,213
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.