New Analyst Forecast: $WPC Given $66.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WPC. Nate Crossett from BNP Paribas set a price target of 66.0 for WPC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WPC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WPC forecast page.

$WPC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WPC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nate Crossett from BNP Paribas set a target price of $66.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $61.0 on 05/21/2025

$WPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 412 institutional investors add shares of $WPC stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.