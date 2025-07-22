New Analyst Forecast: $WOLF Given $1.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WOLF. Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a price target of 1.5 for WOLF.

$WOLF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WOLF recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $WOLF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $1.5 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $6.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $3.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $10.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 01/30/2025

$WOLF Insider Trading Activity

$WOLF insiders have traded $WOLF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEILL REYNOLDS (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 13,909 shares for an estimated $55,496

$WOLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $WOLF stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

