New Analyst Forecast: $WMT Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WMT. Peter Benedict from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 110.0 for WMT.

$WMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $107.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Benedict from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $110.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $113.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Bradley Thomas from KeyBanc set a target price of $100.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 12/09/2024

$WMT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WMT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$WMT Insider Trading Activity

$WMT insiders have traded $WMT stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAMILY HOLDINGS TRUST WALTON has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 18,661,244 shares for an estimated $1,697,104,334 .

. C DOUGLAS MCMILLON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 174,744 shares for an estimated $16,111,082 .

. RACHEL L BRAND (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,861 shares for an estimated $8,137,181 .

. JOHN R. FURNER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,500 shares for an estimated $4,904,943 .

. JOHN D RAINEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 45,400 shares for an estimated $4,440,919 .

. CHRISTOPHER JAMES NICHOLAS (Executive Vice President) sold 17,600 shares for an estimated $1,661,851

DANIEL J BARTLETT (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,910 shares for an estimated $833,199 .

. KATHRYN J. MCLAY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $717,800 .

. DAVID CHOJNOWSKI (Senior Vice President) sold 5,600 shares for an estimated $512,125

ROBERT EDWARD JR. MORITZ purchased 5,446 shares for an estimated $499,997

$WMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,762 institutional investors add shares of $WMT stock to their portfolio, and 1,872 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

