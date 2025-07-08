New Analyst Forecast: $WFC Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WFC. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $WFC.

$WFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFC recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $WFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Horowitz from Wells Fargo set a target price of $85.0 on 07/02/2025

$WFC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WFC stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 06/18.

on 06/18. SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 06/01, 03/03 and 0 sales.

on 06/01, 03/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$WFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,110 institutional investors add shares of $WFC stock to their portfolio, and 1,129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

