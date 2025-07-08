New Analyst Forecast: $WFC Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WFC. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $WFC.
$WFC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFC recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $WFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keith Horowitz from Wells Fargo set a target price of $85.0 on 07/02/2025
$WFC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WFC stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 06/18.
- SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 06/01, 03/03 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.
$WFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,110 institutional investors add shares of $WFC stock to their portfolio, and 1,129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 16,346,369 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,173,505,830
- DODGE & COX removed 12,824,735 shares (-18.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $920,687,725
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 10,908,035 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $783,087,832
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 7,894,919 shares (+277.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $566,776,235
- BARCLAYS PLC added 6,625,352 shares (+80.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $475,634,020
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,947,199 shares (+39.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $426,949,416
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,703,347 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $409,443,281
