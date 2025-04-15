New Analyst Forecast: $WFC Given $87.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WFC. Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a price target of 87.0 for WFC.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WFC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WFC forecast page.
$WFC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $87.0 on 04/14/2025
- Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $87.0 on 01/03/2025
- Alexander Yokum from CFRA set a target price of $92.0 on 11/19/2024
$WFC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WFC stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.
- SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/03, 12/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$WFC Insider Trading Activity
$WFC insiders have traded $WFC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ATHER III WILLIAMS (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,822,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,075 institutional investors add shares of $WFC stock to their portfolio, and 1,026 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 20,043,028 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,407,822,286
- DODGE & COX removed 16,496,760 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,158,732,422
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 14,210,193 shares (+932.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $998,123,956
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 13,770,155 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $967,215,687
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 13,412,659 shares (+1659.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $942,105,168
- FMR LLC added 7,106,947 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $499,191,957
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,654,509 shares (+502.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $467,412,712
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.