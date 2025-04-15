Stocks
WFC

New Analyst Forecast: $WFC Given $87.0 Price Target

April 15, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WFC. Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a price target of 87.0 for WFC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WFC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WFC forecast page.

$WFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $87.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $87.0 on 01/03/2025
  • Alexander Yokum from CFRA set a target price of $92.0 on 11/19/2024

$WFC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WFC stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$WFC Insider Trading Activity

$WFC insiders have traded $WFC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ATHER III WILLIAMS (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,822,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,075 institutional investors add shares of $WFC stock to their portfolio, and 1,026 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.