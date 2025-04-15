New Analyst Forecast: $WFC Given $87.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WFC. Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a price target of 87.0 for WFC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WFC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WFC forecast page.

$WFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $87.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $87.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Alexander Yokum from CFRA set a target price of $92.0 on 11/19/2024

$WFC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WFC stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 03/13. SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/03, 12/02 and 0 sales.

on 03/03, 12/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

on 02/12. REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$WFC Insider Trading Activity

$WFC insiders have traded $WFC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ATHER III WILLIAMS (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,822,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,075 institutional investors add shares of $WFC stock to their portfolio, and 1,026 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.