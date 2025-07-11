New Analyst Forecast: $WDFC Given $300.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WDFC. Michael Baker from DA Davidson set a price target of 300.0 for WDFC.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WDFC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WDFC forecast page.
$WDFC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WDFC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WDFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $311.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Baker from DA Davidson set a target price of $300.0 on 07/11/2025
$WDFC Insider Trading Activity
$WDFC insiders have traded $WDFC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SARA KATHLEEN HYZER (VP, Finance & CFO) purchased 256 shares for an estimated $57,044
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WDFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $WDFC stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 776,675 shares (-70.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $189,508,700
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 424,183 shares (+1767.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,500,652
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 108,077 shares (-27.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,370,788
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 96,542 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,556,248
- INVESCO LTD. added 89,120 shares (+122.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,745,280
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 68,403 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,690,332
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 63,047 shares (+869.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,383,468
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.