New Analyst Forecast: $WDFC Given $300.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WDFC. Michael Baker from DA Davidson set a price target of 300.0 for WDFC.

$WDFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WDFC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WDFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $311.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Baker from DA Davidson set a target price of $300.0 on 07/11/2025

$WDFC Insider Trading Activity

$WDFC insiders have traded $WDFC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARA KATHLEEN HYZER (VP, Finance & CFO) purchased 256 shares for an estimated $57,044

$WDFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $WDFC stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

