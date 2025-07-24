New Analyst Forecast: $WBX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WBX. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $WBX.

$WBX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WBX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/24/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WBX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WBX forecast page.

$WBX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WBX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WBX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $7.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Chris Snyder from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $20.0 on 03/10/2025

$WBX Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $WBX Data Alerts

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $WBX stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.