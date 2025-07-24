New Analyst Forecast: $WBX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WBX. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $WBX.
$WBX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WBX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/24/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WBX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WBX forecast page.
$WBX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WBX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WBX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $7.0 on 07/24/2025
- Chris Snyder from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 06/12/2025
- George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 05/08/2025
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $20.0 on 03/10/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $WBX Data Alerts
Sign Up
$WBX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $WBX stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 623,525 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $204,329
- UBS GROUP AG removed 314,971 shares (-44.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,215
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 276,156 shares (-64.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,496
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 236,523 shares (-84.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,508
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 228,291 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,810
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 181,785 shares (+108.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,570
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 123,655 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,521
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.