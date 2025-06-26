New Analyst Forecast: $WBA Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WBA. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $WBA.

$WBA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WBA in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/26/2025

$WBA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WBA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.

on 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$WBA Insider Trading Activity

$WBA insiders have traded $WBA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEFANO PESSINA (Executive Chairman of Board) has made 1 purchase buying 832,258 shares for an estimated $9,163,160 and 1 sale selling 832,258 shares for an estimated $9,163,160.

$WBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 364 institutional investors add shares of $WBA stock to their portfolio, and 587 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

