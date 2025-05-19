New Analyst Forecast: $WALD Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WALD. Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of 'Buy' for $WALD.
$WALD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WALD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- Alden issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
$WALD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WALD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WALD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $5.0 on 03/20/2025
- Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $7.5 on 12/03/2024
$WALD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $WALD stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TRUXT INVESTMENTOS LTDA. removed 311,702 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,253,042
- NAMAN CAPITAL LTDA removed 135,701 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $407,103
- SIMPLICITY WEALTH,LLC added 119,848 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $359,544
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 91,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $275,400
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 61,447 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $184,341
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 52,072 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $156,216
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 46,595 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,785
