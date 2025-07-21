New Analyst Forecast: $WABC Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $WABC.

$WABC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WABC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WABC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $54.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 04/21/2025

$WABC Insider Trading Activity

$WABC insiders have traded $WABC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WABC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN A THORSON (SVP/Treasurer) sold 2,243 shares for an estimated $108,949

ROBERT JAMES JR BAKER (SVP/Banking Division Manager) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 958 shares for an estimated $47,039 .

. INEZ WONDEH purchased 451 shares for an estimated $21,878

MARTIN CAMSEY purchased 63 shares for an estimated $2,992

$WABC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $WABC stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

