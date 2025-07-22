New Analyst Forecast: $VZ Given $49.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VZ. Philip Cusick from JP Morgan set a price target of 49.0 for VZ.

$VZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VZ recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $VZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Philip Cusick from JP Morgan set a target price of $49.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $43.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Michael Funk from B of A Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $56.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $49.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $50.0 on 04/01/2025

$VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$VZ Insider Trading Activity

$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 107,175 shares for an estimated $4,461,186 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

$VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,484 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,421 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

