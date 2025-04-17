New Analyst Forecast: $VVX Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VVX. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $VVX.

$VVX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VVX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

$VVX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VVX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $65.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $68.0 on 11/05/2024

$VVX Insider Trading Activity

$VVX insiders have traded $VVX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DINO M CUSUMANO sold 2,500,000 shares for an estimated $145,256,250

INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS CAPITAL FUND VI, L.P. AMERICAN sold 2,500,000 shares for an estimated $145,256,250

JEREMY JOHN NANCE (General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $153,565

$VVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $VVX stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

