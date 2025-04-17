Stocks
VVX

New Analyst Forecast: $VVX Given 'Underweight' Rating

April 17, 2025 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VVX. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $VVX.

$VVX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VVX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VVX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VVX forecast page.

$VVX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VVX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $65.0 on 01/02/2025
  • Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 12/19/2024
  • Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $68.0 on 11/05/2024

$VVX Insider Trading Activity

$VVX insiders have traded $VVX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DINO M CUSUMANO sold 2,500,000 shares for an estimated $145,256,250
  • INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS CAPITAL FUND VI, L.P. AMERICAN sold 2,500,000 shares for an estimated $145,256,250
  • JEREMY JOHN NANCE (General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $153,565

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $VVX stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • AIP, LLC removed 2,500,000 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,575,000
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 830,583 shares (+66.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,726,784
  • FMR LLC added 714,722 shares (+23.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,185,153
  • SIMCOE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 525,204 shares (+252.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,120,507
  • COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 347,482 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,620,064
  • OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 292,089 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,970,616
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 291,588 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,946,654

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

VVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.