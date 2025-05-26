Stocks
VSCO

New Analyst Forecast: $VSCO Given $24.0 Price Target

May 26, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VSCO. Mauricio Serna from UBS set a price target of 24.0 for VSCO.

$VSCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VSCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mauricio Serna from UBS set a target price of $24.0 on 05/23/2025
  • An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 03/06/2025
  • Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $35.0 on 01/29/2025

$VSCO Insider Trading Activity

$VSCO insiders have traded $VSCO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD BBRC has made 8 purchases buying 2,157,612 shares for an estimated $37,810,702 and 0 sales.

$VSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $VSCO stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

