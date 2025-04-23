New Analyst Forecast: $VRTX Given $535.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRTX. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 535.0 for VRTX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRTX forecast page.

$VRTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRTX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VRTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $535.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $535.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $545.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $460.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $456.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $400.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Michael Yee from Jefferies set a target price of $550.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer set a target price of $540.0 on 11/05/2024

$VRTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRTX stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/13, 02/24 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VRTX Insider Trading Activity

$VRTX insiders have traded $VRTX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RESHMA KEWALRAMANI (CEO & President) sold 15,198 shares for an estimated $7,826,970

DAVID ALTSHULER (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,939 shares for an estimated $6,405,364 .

. OURANIA TATSIS (EVP, Chief Reg. & Quality Off.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,854 shares for an estimated $3,844,667 .

. EDWARD MORROW III ATKINSON (EVP, Chief Technical Ops. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,164 shares for an estimated $2,912,812 .

. JONATHAN BILLER (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,090 shares for an estimated $2,332,768 .

. CHARLES F JR WAGNER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,298 shares for an estimated $1,649,000

KRISTEN AMBROSE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,931 shares for an estimated $1,363,231.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 687 institutional investors add shares of $VRTX stock to their portfolio, and 748 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.