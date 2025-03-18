New Analyst Forecast: $VRNS Given $54.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRNS. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 54.0 for VRNS.

$VRNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 03/18/2025

Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 12/19/2024

Rob Owens from Piper Sandler set a target price of $55.0 on 10/30/2024

Rudy Kessinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $50.0 on 10/30/2024

Fatima Boolani from UBS set a target price of $70.0 on 10/23/2024

Shrenik Kothari from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $62.0 on 10/23/2024

$VRNS Insider Trading Activity

$VRNS insiders have traded $VRNS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUY MELAMED (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,345 shares for an estimated $4,905,444 .

. JAMES O'BOYLE (Vice Chairman - Sales) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,988,000

$VRNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $VRNS stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

