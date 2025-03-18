New Analyst Forecast: $VRNS Given $54.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRNS. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 54.0 for VRNS.
$VRNS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 03/18/2025
- Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 12/19/2024
- Rob Owens from Piper Sandler set a target price of $55.0 on 10/30/2024
- Rudy Kessinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $50.0 on 10/30/2024
- Fatima Boolani from UBS set a target price of $70.0 on 10/23/2024
- Shrenik Kothari from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $62.0 on 10/23/2024
$VRNS Insider Trading Activity
$VRNS insiders have traded $VRNS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GUY MELAMED (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,345 shares for an estimated $4,905,444.
- JAMES O'BOYLE (Vice Chairman - Sales) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,988,000
$VRNS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $VRNS stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 3,801,242 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $214,770,173
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 1,607,407 shares (-75.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,417,093
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,536,484 shares (-67.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,265,984
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,402,437 shares (+76.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,310,275
- GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP removed 1,400,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,202,000
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 995,274 shares (+761.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,220,023
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 938,952 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,717,637
