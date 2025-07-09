New Analyst Forecast: $VRNA Given $107.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRNA. Suji Jeong from Jefferies set a price target of 107.0 for VRNA.

$VRNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $VRNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Suji Jeong from Jefferies set a target price of $107.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $107.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Andy Chen from Wolfe Research set a target price of $170.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Yasmeen Rahimi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $160.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Tiago Fauth from Wells Fargo set a target price of $138.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Boobalan Pachaiyappan from Roth Capital set a target price of $116.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Olivia Brayer from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $100.0 on 06/11/2025

$VRNA Insider Trading Activity

$VRNA insiders have traded $VRNA stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID ZACCARDELLI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,477,368 shares for an estimated $14,417,810 .

. MARK W HAHN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,477,368 shares for an estimated $14,417,216 .

. KATHLEEN A. RICKARD (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 277,832 shares for an estimated $2,425,402 .

. ANDREW FISHER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 186,072 shares for an estimated $1,841,726 .

. VIKAS SINHA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $1,681,344 .

. CHRISTINA ACKERMANN sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $337,600

$VRNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $VRNA stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

