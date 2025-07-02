New Analyst Forecast: $VOR Given $3.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VOR. An analyst from H.C. Wainwright set a price target of 3.0 for VOR.

$VOR Insider Trading Activity

$VOR insiders have traded $VOR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EYAL C. ATTAR (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,781 shares for an estimated $6,661.

$VOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $VOR stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

