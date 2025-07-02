New Analyst Forecast: $VOR Given $3.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VOR. An analyst from H.C. Wainwright set a price target of 3.0 for VOR.
$VOR Insider Trading Activity
$VOR insiders have traded $VOR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EYAL C. ATTAR (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,781 shares for an estimated $6,661.
$VOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $VOR stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LYNX1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 637,218 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $457,203
- ENSIGN PEAK ADVISORS, INC removed 329,378 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $236,328
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 269,265 shares (+234.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $193,197
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 200,405 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,790
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 194,756 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,737
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 171,931 shares (+32.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,360
- OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP added 139,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,163
