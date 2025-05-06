New Analyst Forecast: $VMC Given $315.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VMC. Trey Grooms from Stephens set a price target of 315.0 for VMC.
$VMC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VMC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $287.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Trey Grooms from Stephens set a target price of $315.0 on 05/01/2025
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $287.0 on 03/04/2025
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $269.0 on 01/10/2025
$VMC Insider Trading Activity
$VMC insiders have traded $VMC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- J THOMAS HILL (Chairman & CEO) sold 12,204 shares for an estimated $3,545,994
- DENSON N. III FRANKLIN (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,865 shares for an estimated $832,742.
- JERRY F JR PERKINS (Senior Vice President) sold 1,657 shares for an estimated $481,491
- DAVID P CLEMENT (Senior Vice President) sold 887 shares for an estimated $253,637
$VMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 400 institutional investors add shares of $VMC stock to their portfolio, and 427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 521,605 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,690,446
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 521,508 shares (+239.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,147,502
- ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 450,000 shares (+54.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,753,500
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 445,691 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,979,710
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 430,617 shares (-69.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,767,610
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 416,153 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,088,494
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 408,803 shares (+271.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,156,395
