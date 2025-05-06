New Analyst Forecast: $VMC Given $315.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VMC. Trey Grooms from Stephens set a price target of 315.0 for VMC.

$VMC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VMC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $287.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Trey Grooms from Stephens set a target price of $315.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $287.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $269.0 on 01/10/2025

$VMC Insider Trading Activity

$VMC insiders have traded $VMC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J THOMAS HILL (Chairman & CEO) sold 12,204 shares for an estimated $3,545,994

DENSON N. III FRANKLIN (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,865 shares for an estimated $832,742 .

. JERRY F JR PERKINS (Senior Vice President) sold 1,657 shares for an estimated $481,491

DAVID P CLEMENT (Senior Vice President) sold 887 shares for an estimated $253,637

$VMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 400 institutional investors add shares of $VMC stock to their portfolio, and 427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

