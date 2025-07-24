New Analyst Forecast: $VLRS Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VLRS. Barclays gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $VLRS.

$VLRS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VLRS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

$VLRS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLRS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VLRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Pablo Monsivais from Barclays set a target price of $5.5 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Bruno Amorim from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.6 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Alberto Valerio from UBS set a target price of $6.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Fernando Abdalla from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Stephen Trent from Citigroup set a target price of $11.0 on 03/05/2025

$VLRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $VLRS stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

