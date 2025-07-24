New Analyst Forecast: $VLRS Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VLRS. Barclays gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $VLRS.
$VLRS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VLRS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VLRS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VLRS forecast page.
$VLRS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLRS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VLRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Pablo Monsivais from Barclays set a target price of $5.5 on 07/24/2025
- Bruno Amorim from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.6 on 06/10/2025
- Alberto Valerio from UBS set a target price of $6.0 on 05/15/2025
- Fernando Abdalla from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 05/06/2025
- Stephen Trent from Citigroup set a target price of $11.0 on 03/05/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $VLRS Data Alerts
Sign Up
$VLRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $VLRS stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,021,733 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,553,446
- PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,261,904 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,587,138
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 977,249 shares (+322.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,101,239
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 737,118 shares (-73.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,847,755
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 634,566 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,312,434
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 611,913 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,194,185
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 599,046 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,127,020
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.