New Analyst Forecast: $VLO Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VLO. Jason Gabelman from TD Cowen set a price target of 140.0 for VLO.

$VLO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLO recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $VLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $154.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Gabelman from TD Cowen set a target price of $140.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $160.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Vikram Bagri from Citigroup set a target price of $150.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Justin Jenkins from Raymond James set a target price of $172.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $160.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $168.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $164.0 on 07/08/2025

$VLO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VLO stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/08.

on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/13.

on 05/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

$VLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 634 institutional investors add shares of $VLO stock to their portfolio, and 671 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

