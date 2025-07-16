New Analyst Forecast: $VINP Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VINP. Domingos Falavina from JP Morgan set a price target of 14.0 for VINP.
$VINP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $VINP stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GRANDEUR PEAK GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 578,820 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,857,658
- SPX GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA added 136,744 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,383,849
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 125,711 shares (+266.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,272,195
- CASTALIAN PARTNERS, LLC removed 125,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,265,000
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 106,609 shares (+56.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,078,883
- UBS GROUP AG removed 74,452 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $753,454
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP added 57,763 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $584,561
