New Analyst Forecast: $VFS Given $5.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VFS. James McIlree from Chardan Capital set a price target of 5.5 for VFS.
$VFS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VFS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VFS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- James McIlree from Chardan Capital set a target price of $5.5 on 07/11/2025
- Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $6.0 on 06/10/2025
$VFS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $VFS stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 377,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,199,496
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 240,866 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $765,953
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 219,831 shares (-62.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $699,062
- UBS GROUP AG added 136,506 shares (+61.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $434,089
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 118,563 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $377,030
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 73,405 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $233,427
- CITIGROUP INC added 27,762 shares (+470.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,283
