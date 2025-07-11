New Analyst Forecast: $VFS Given $5.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VFS. James McIlree from Chardan Capital set a price target of 5.5 for VFS.

$VFS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VFS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VFS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.75.

Here are some recent targets:

James McIlree from Chardan Capital set a target price of $5.5 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $6.0 on 06/10/2025

$VFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $VFS stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

