New Analyst Forecast: $VERI Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VERI. Jesse Sobelson from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 4.0 for VERI.

$VERI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VERI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VERI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jesse Sobelson from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Seth Gilbert from UBS set a target price of $2.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 An analyst from Ladenburg Thalmann set a target price of $6.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Scott Buck from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $6.0 on 03/17/2025

$VERI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $VERI stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

