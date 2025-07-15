New Analyst Forecast: $VERI Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VERI. Jesse Sobelson from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 4.0 for VERI.
$VERI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VERI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VERI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jesse Sobelson from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 07/15/2025
- Seth Gilbert from UBS set a target price of $2.0 on 05/09/2025
- An analyst from Ladenburg Thalmann set a target price of $6.0 on 03/17/2025
- Scott Buck from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $6.0 on 03/17/2025
$VERI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $VERI stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 424,722 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $987,478
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 191,980 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $446,353
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 184,246 shares (-79.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $428,371
- OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP added 135,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $315,270
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 110,208 shares (-87.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $256,233
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 84,189 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,739
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 83,001 shares (-34.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $192,977
