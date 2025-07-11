New Analyst Forecast: $VC Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VC. Luke Junk from Baird set a price target of 125.0 for VC.

$VC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $VC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $125.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $106.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $97.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $91.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $82.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $76.0 on 04/10/2025

$VC Insider Trading Activity

$VC insiders have traded $VC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SACHIN LAWANDE (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $1,215,447 .

. ROBERT R VALLANCE (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $530,140 .

. COLLEEN ELIZABETH MYERS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 225 shares for an estimated $18,407

$VC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $VC stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

