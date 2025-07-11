New Analyst Forecast: $VC Given $125.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VC. Luke Junk from Baird set a price target of 125.0 for VC.
$VC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $VC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $125.0 on 07/11/2025
- Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $106.0 on 07/01/2025
- Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 05/19/2025
- Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $97.0 on 05/05/2025
- Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $91.0 on 04/22/2025
- Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $82.0 on 04/15/2025
- Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $76.0 on 04/10/2025
$VC Insider Trading Activity
$VC insiders have traded $VC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SACHIN LAWANDE (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $1,215,447.
- ROBERT R VALLANCE (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $530,140.
- COLLEEN ELIZABETH MYERS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 225 shares for an estimated $18,407
$VC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $VC stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 615,146 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,747,632
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 279,714 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,711,400
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 260,877 shares (+2402.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,249,272
- FIFTHDELTA LTD added 260,666 shares (+61.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,232,894
- NEW VERNON CAPITAL HOLDINGS II LLC added 219,897 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,068,405
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 200,237 shares (+107.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,542,395
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 192,526 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,943,868
