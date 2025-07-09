New Analyst Forecast: $UNP Given $270.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UNP. Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a price target of 270.0 for UNP.

$UNP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNP recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $UNP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $260.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $270.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $271.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $215.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $231.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $260.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Jordan Alliger from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $263.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $262.0 on 05/16/2025

$UNP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNP stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$UNP Insider Trading Activity

$UNP insiders have traded $UNP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH F WHITED (PRESIDENT) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,875,000

CRAIG V RICHARDSON (EVP CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & CORP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,495 shares for an estimated $1,636,740.

$UNP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,122 institutional investors add shares of $UNP stock to their portfolio, and 1,207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

