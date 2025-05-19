New Analyst Forecast: $UBX Given $1.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UBX. Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 1.0 for UBX.

$UBX Insider Trading Activity

$UBX insiders have traded $UBX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXANDER HIEU NGUYEN (CLO and Head of Ops) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,970 shares for an estimated $21,019 .

. ANIRVAN GHOSH (Chief Executive Officer) sold 642 shares for an estimated $1,431

LYNNE MARIE SULLIVAN (CFO & Head of Corp. Dev.) sold 153 shares for an estimated $341

$UBX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $UBX stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

