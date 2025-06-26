New Analyst Forecast: $UBER Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $UBER.
$UBER Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UBER in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/30/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UBER, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UBER forecast page.
$UBER Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UBER recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UBER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $110.0 on 05/23/2025
- Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 04/03/2025
$UBER Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UBER stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/23.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/10 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$UBER Insider Trading Activity
$UBER insiders have traded $UBER stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JILL HAZELBAKER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,884 shares for an estimated $5,512,709.
- TONY WEST (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,866 shares for an estimated $3,308,324.
- NIKKI KRISHNAMURTHY (SVP and Chief People Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,431,394
- PRASHANTH MAHENDRA-RAJAH (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $440,000.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$UBER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,304 institutional investors add shares of $UBER stock to their portfolio, and 879 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 30,301,161 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,207,742,590
- FMR LLC added 15,629,173 shares (+37.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,138,741,544
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 7,994,330 shares (-62.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $582,466,883
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 7,551,184 shares (-76.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $550,179,266
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 6,254,898 shares (+2571.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $455,731,868
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,759,353 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $419,626,459
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,241,764 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $381,914,925
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.