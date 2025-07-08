New Analyst Forecast: $UBER Given $115.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UBER. Justin Post from Uber Technologies set a price target of 115.0 for UBER.

$UBER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UBER recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $UBER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $101.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Justin Post from Uber Technologies set a target price of $115.0 on 07/08/2025

$UBER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UBER stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/23.

on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 01/29, 01/23. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 04/01.

on 01/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/07, 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/10 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 03/10 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.

$UBER Insider Trading Activity

$UBER insiders have traded $UBER stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL HAZELBAKER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,884 shares for an estimated $5,512,709 .

. TONY WEST (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,866 shares for an estimated $3,308,324 .

. NIKKI KRISHNAMURTHY (SVP and Chief People Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,431,394

PRASHANTH MAHENDRA-RAJAH (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $440,000.

$UBER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,283 institutional investors add shares of $UBER stock to their portfolio, and 740 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

