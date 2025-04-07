New Analyst Forecast: $U Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $U. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Hold' for $U.

$U Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $U in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

Wedbush issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

$U Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $U recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $U in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $16.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 03/11/2025

$U Insider Trading Activity

$U insiders have traded $U stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $U stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOMER BAR-ZEEV has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 1,936,667 shares for an estimated $44,115,315 .

. DAVID HELGASON has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 459,065 shares for an estimated $12,750,025 .

. SHLOMO DOVRAT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 116,606 shares for an estimated $2,216,240 .

. FELIX THE (SVP Product & Technology, Grow) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 59,212 shares for an estimated $1,533,307 .

. ANIRMA GUPTA (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 43,816 shares for an estimated $1,091,506 .

. MARK BARRYSMITH (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,561 shares for an estimated $623,203 .

. DALY ROBYNNE SISCO sold 14,700 shares for an estimated $441,000

ALEXANDER BLUM (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,479 shares for an estimated $37,353.

$U Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $U stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

