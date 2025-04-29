New Analyst Forecast: $TYL Given $700.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TYL. An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 700.0 for TYL.

$TYL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TYL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TYL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $695.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $700.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $695.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $615.0 on 01/07/2025

$TYL Insider Trading Activity

$TYL insiders have traded $TYL stock on the open market 89 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 89 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TYL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN S JR MARR (Executive Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $21,664,927 .

. H LYNN JR MOORE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 26,250 shares for an estimated $16,206,216 .

. BRIAN K MILLER (Executive VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 18,301 shares for an estimated $11,269,520 .

. JEFFREY DAVID PUCKETT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 8,500 shares for an estimated $5,172,528.

$TYL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 367 institutional investors add shares of $TYL stock to their portfolio, and 354 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

