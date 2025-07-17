New Analyst Forecast: $TXT Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TXT. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $TXT.
$TXT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TXT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/28/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/23/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TXT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TXT forecast page.
$TXT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $86.0 on 07/17/2025
- Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $85.0 on 07/01/2025
- Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $95.0 on 06/12/2025
- Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $63.0 on 04/28/2025
- Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $107.0 on 04/10/2025
- Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 01/24/2025
- Peter Arment from Baird set a target price of $92.0 on 01/23/2025
$TXT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TXT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$TXT Insider Trading Activity
$TXT insiders have traded $TXT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK S BAMFORD (VP & Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,451 shares for an estimated $543,178.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TXT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of $TXT stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,314,323 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,209,836
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,236,441 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,332,862
- MARINER, LLC removed 1,049,825 shares (-92.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,849,856
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 900,242 shares (+87.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,042,484
- FMR LLC added 757,553 shares (+37.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,733,204
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 693,904 shares (+1046.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,134,564
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 626,346 shares (+128.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,253,498
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.