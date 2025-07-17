New Analyst Forecast: $TXT Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TXT. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $TXT.

$TXT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TXT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TXT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TXT forecast page.

$TXT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $86.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $85.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $95.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $63.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $107.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 Peter Arment from Baird set a target price of $92.0 on 01/23/2025

$TXT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TXT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TXT Insider Trading Activity

$TXT insiders have traded $TXT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK S BAMFORD (VP & Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,451 shares for an estimated $543,178.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of $TXT stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.