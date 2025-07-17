New Analyst Forecast: $TTMI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTMI. B. Riley Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TTMI.
$TTMI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTMI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
$TTMI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTMI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TTMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mike Crawford from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 07/17/2025
- William Stein from Truist Securities set a target price of $48.0 on 07/07/2025
- James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $43.0 on 06/20/2025
- Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $40.0 on 06/16/2025
$TTMI Insider Trading Activity
$TTMI insiders have traded $TTMI stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILIP TITTERTON (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,278 shares for an estimated $1,488,263.
- DALE MARTIN KNECHT (SVP Information Technology) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 33,446 shares for an estimated $1,110,518.
- DANIEL J WEBER (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,170 shares for an estimated $990,313.
- DOUGLAS L SODER (EVP, President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $750,000.
- TOM CLAPPROOD (See remarks.) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $294,987
- CATHERINE A GRIDLEY (EVP, A&D Sector President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $257,661.
- STEVEN SPOTO (See Remarks) sold 500 shares for an estimated $12,160
- ROBERT P. FARRELL (President C&C) sold 460 shares for an estimated $12,111
- TONY SANCHEZ (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 189 shares for an estimated $4,524
$TTMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $TTMI stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 2,945,304 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,408,185
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 807,691 shares (+271.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,565,742
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 769,273 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,777,789
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 651,660 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,365,546
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 538,699 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,048,716
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 498,116 shares (+81.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,216,359
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 474,775 shares (+205.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,737,635
