New Analyst Forecast: $TTMI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTMI. B. Riley Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TTMI.

$TTMI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTMI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

$TTMI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTMI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TTMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Crawford from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 William Stein from Truist Securities set a target price of $48.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $43.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $40.0 on 06/16/2025

$TTMI Insider Trading Activity

$TTMI insiders have traded $TTMI stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP TITTERTON (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,278 shares for an estimated $1,488,263 .

. DALE MARTIN KNECHT (SVP Information Technology) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 33,446 shares for an estimated $1,110,518 .

. DANIEL J WEBER (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,170 shares for an estimated $990,313 .

. DOUGLAS L SODER (EVP, President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $750,000 .

. TOM CLAPPROOD (See remarks.) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $294,987

CATHERINE A GRIDLEY (EVP, A&D Sector President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $257,661 .

. STEVEN SPOTO (See Remarks) sold 500 shares for an estimated $12,160

ROBERT P. FARRELL (President C&C) sold 460 shares for an estimated $12,111

TONY SANCHEZ (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 189 shares for an estimated $4,524

$TTMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $TTMI stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

