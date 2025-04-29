New Analyst Forecast: $TTD Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTD. Mohammed Khallouf from HSBC set a price target of 75.0 for TTD.

$TTD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $TTD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mohammed Khallouf from HSBC set a target price of $75.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 James Heaney from Jefferies set a target price of $138.0 on 11/20/2024

on 11/20/2024 Rob Sanderson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $145.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Brian Pitz from BMO Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $135.0 on 11/08/2024

$TTD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TTD stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/24.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/06 and 0 sales.

on 03/06 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/10.

on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/10. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/02 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/04.

$TTD Insider Trading Activity

$TTD insiders have traded $TTD stock on the open market 64 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 64 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY TERRY GREEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 1,484,350 shares for an estimated $181,922,240 .

. LAURA SCHENKEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,818 shares for an estimated $3,900,840 .

. SAMANTHA JACOBSON (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 30,657 shares for an estimated $3,852,391 .

. JAY R GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,524 shares for an estimated $2,210,754.

$TTD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 578 institutional investors add shares of $TTD stock to their portfolio, and 492 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

