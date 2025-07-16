New Analyst Forecast: $TTD Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTD. Chris Kuntarich from UBS set a price target of 105.0 for TTD.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TTD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TTD forecast page.
$TTD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTD recently. We have seen 28 analysts offer price targets for $TTD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris Kuntarich from UBS set a target price of $105.0 on 07/16/2025
- Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $86.0 on 07/15/2025
- Ygal Arounian from Citigroup set a target price of $90.0 on 07/01/2025
- Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $90.0 on 06/27/2025
- Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $68.0 on 06/26/2025
- Matthew Condon from JMP Securities set a target price of $100.0 on 06/24/2025
- Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $78.0 on 06/06/2025
$TTD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TTD stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/08, 03/31 and 3 sales worth up to $115,000 on 05/12, 04/07, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/09, 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/06 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER sold up to $15,000 on 02/04.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$TTD Insider Trading Activity
$TTD insiders have traded $TTD stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY TERRY GREEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 1,496,020 shares for an estimated $182,029,579.
- DAVID B WELLS sold 28,638 shares for an estimated $2,287,603
- LAURA SCHENKEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,183 shares for an estimated $814,841.
- SAMANTHA JACOBSON (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,298 shares for an estimated $509,550.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TTD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 516 institutional investors add shares of $TTD stock to their portfolio, and 653 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 11,096,994 shares (-66.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $607,227,511
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 5,387,339 shares (+198.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $294,795,190
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,238,231 shares (+55.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $286,636,000
- INVESCO LTD. removed 5,148,822 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $281,743,539
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 3,902,477 shares (-28.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $213,543,541
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 3,764,987 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,020,088
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,604,390 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,512,220
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.