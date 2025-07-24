Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $TTAM Given 'Underperform' Rating

July 24, 2025 — 08:22 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTAM. B of A Securities gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $TTAM.

$TTAM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTAM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 07/24/2025
  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

$TTAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTAM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TTAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Sherif El-Sabbahy from B of A Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Brian Brophy from Stifel set a target price of $15.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $16.5 on 03/28/2025
  • Philip Ng from Jefferies set a target price of $19.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $19.0 on 03/04/2025
