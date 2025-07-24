New Analyst Forecast: $TTAM Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TTAM. B of A Securities gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $TTAM.

$TTAM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTAM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 07/24/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TTAM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TTAM forecast page.

$TTAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTAM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TTAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sherif El-Sabbahy from B of A Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Brian Brophy from Stifel set a target price of $15.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $16.5 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Philip Ng from Jefferies set a target price of $19.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $19.0 on 03/04/2025

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $TTAM Data Alerts

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.