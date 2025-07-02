New Analyst Forecast: $TSLA Given $290.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSLA. Mark Delaney from UBS set a price target of 290.0 for TSLA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TSLA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TSLA forecast page.

$TSLA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $390.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Delaney from UBS set a target price of $290.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Dan Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $500.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $390.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $400.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 William Selesky from Argus Research set a target price of $410.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $450.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $280.0 on 04/22/2025

$TSLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TSLA Insider Trading Activity

$TSLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 163 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 162 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TSLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,859 institutional investors add shares of $TSLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,818 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.