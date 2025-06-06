New Analyst Forecast: $TRVI Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRVI. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $TRVI.

$TRVI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRVI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

$TRVI Insider Trading Activity

$TRVI insiders have traded $TRVI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FARRELL SIMON (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 81,313 shares for an estimated $548,877 .

. JENNIFER L GOOD (President & CEO) sold 5,263 shares for an estimated $34,624

THOMAS SCIASCIA (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 2,631 shares for an estimated $17,364

$TRVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $TRVI stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.