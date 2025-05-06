New Analyst Forecast: $TROX Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TROX. Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 8.0 for TROX.

$TROX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TROX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TROX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $10.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $14.0 on 02/18/2025

$TROX Insider Trading Activity

$TROX insiders have traded $TROX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J JONES purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $215,130

$TROX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $TROX stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

