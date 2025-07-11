New Analyst Forecast: $TROW Given $108.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TROW. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 108.0 for TROW.
$TROW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TROW recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $TROW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $108.0 on 07/11/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $104.0 on 07/02/2025
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $90.0 on 05/05/2025
- Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $90.0 on 04/16/2025
- Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $80.0 on 04/14/2025
- Chris Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $95.0 on 04/14/2025
- Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $80.0 on 04/11/2025
$TROW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TROW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
$TROW Insider Trading Activity
$TROW insiders have traded $TROW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ARIF HUSAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,112 shares for an estimated $449,318.
- ROBERT F. MACLELLAN sold 3,955 shares for an estimated $362,119
- JESSICA M HIEBLER (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,145 shares for an estimated $220,844.
- DOROTHY C SAWYER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $190,860
$TROW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 466 institutional investors add shares of $TROW stock to their portfolio, and 562 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,586,976 shares (-87.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $237,665,485
- HB WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,044,294 shares (+38806.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,939,289
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,035,865 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,164,917
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 887,956 shares (+714.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,576,517
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 821,411 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,463,028
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 554,479 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,939,985
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 519,075 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,687,420
