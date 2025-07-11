New Analyst Forecast: $TROW Given $108.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TROW. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 108.0 for TROW.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TROW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TROW forecast page.

$TROW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TROW recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $TROW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $108.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $104.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $90.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $90.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $80.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Chris Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $95.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $80.0 on 04/11/2025

$TROW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TROW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TROW Insider Trading Activity

$TROW insiders have traded $TROW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARIF HUSAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,112 shares for an estimated $449,318 .

. ROBERT F. MACLELLAN sold 3,955 shares for an estimated $362,119

JESSICA M HIEBLER (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,145 shares for an estimated $220,844 .

. DOROTHY C SAWYER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $190,860

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TROW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 466 institutional investors add shares of $TROW stock to their portfolio, and 562 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.