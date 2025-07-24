New Analyst Forecast: $TRMK Given $43.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRMK. Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a price target of 43.0 for TRMK.

$TRMK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRMK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TRMK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $43.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $43.0 on 04/24/2025

$TRMK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $TRMK stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

