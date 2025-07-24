New Analyst Forecast: $TRMK Given $43.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRMK. Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a price target of 43.0 for TRMK.
$TRMK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRMK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TRMK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $43.0 on 07/24/2025
- Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $43.0 on 04/24/2025
$TRMK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $TRMK stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 846,238 shares (+34.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,186,748
- STATE STREET CORP removed 247,147 shares (-7.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,524,100
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 169,219 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,836,363
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 140,261 shares (+741.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,837,601
- EDGESTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. added 129,679 shares (+172.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,472,628
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 111,071 shares (-1.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,830,838
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 110,365 shares (-1.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,806,488
