New Analyst Forecast: $TRIP Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRIP. Nafeesa Gupta from B of A Securities set a price target of 19.0 for TRIP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TRIP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRIP forecast page.

$TRIP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRIP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TRIP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nafeesa Gupta from B of A Securities set a target price of $19.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Tom White from DA Davidson set a target price of $16.25 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $16.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $13.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $16.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Naved Khan from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $13.0 on 02/21/2025

$TRIP Insider Trading Activity

$TRIP insiders have traded $TRIP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALMIR AMBESKOVIC (CEO, TheFork) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,643 shares for an estimated $255,064.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TRIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $TRIP stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.