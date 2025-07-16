New Analyst Forecast: $TRIN Given $17.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRIN. Doug Harter from UBS set a price target of 17.5 for TRIN.

$TRIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRIN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TRIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Doug Harter from UBS set a target price of $17.5 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $15.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 04/28/2025

$TRIN Insider Trading Activity

$TRIN insiders have traded $TRIN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE STEVEN BROWN (CEO, President and CIO) purchased 3,513 shares for an estimated $49,954

RICHARD P HAMADA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,335 shares for an estimated $49,691 .

. RONALD E. ESTES has made 3 purchases buying 2,700 shares for an estimated $39,046 and 0 sales.

$TRIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $TRIN stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

