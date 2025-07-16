New Analyst Forecast: $TRIN Given $17.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRIN. Doug Harter from UBS set a price target of 17.5 for TRIN.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TRIN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRIN forecast page.
$TRIN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRIN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TRIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Doug Harter from UBS set a target price of $17.5 on 07/16/2025
- Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $15.0 on 05/08/2025
- Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 04/28/2025
$TRIN Insider Trading Activity
$TRIN insiders have traded $TRIN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KYLE STEVEN BROWN (CEO, President and CIO) purchased 3,513 shares for an estimated $49,954
- RICHARD P HAMADA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,335 shares for an estimated $49,691.
- RONALD E. ESTES has made 3 purchases buying 2,700 shares for an estimated $39,046 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TRIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $TRIN stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 895,200 shares (+451.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,571,232
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 579,204 shares (+157.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,780,732
- ROUND ROCK ADVISORS, LLC added 341,343 shares (+178.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,174,759
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 325,753 shares (+689.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,938,415
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 200,326 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,036,942
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 200,147 shares (-82.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,034,228
- UBS GROUP AG added 188,903 shares (+71.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,863,769
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.