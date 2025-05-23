New Analyst Forecast: $TRGP Given $212.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TRGP. Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 212.0 for TRGP.

$TRGP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRGP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TRGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $212.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $212.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $244.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $210.0 on 03/06/2025

$TRGP Insider Trading Activity

$TRGP insiders have traded $TRGP stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

D. SCOTT PRYOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $10,138,403 .

. MATTHEW J MELOY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,837 shares for an estimated $9,527,064 .

. JENNIFER R. KNEALE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,887 shares for an estimated $5,750,806 .

. ROBERT MURARO (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $505,735 .

. WATERS S IV DAVIS sold 2,190 shares for an estimated $429,802

CHARLES R CRISP sold 1,947 shares for an estimated $378,167

$TRGP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 501 institutional investors add shares of $TRGP stock to their portfolio, and 454 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

