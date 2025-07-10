New Analyst Forecast: $TREX Given $66.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TREX. Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a price target of 66.0 for TREX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TREX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TREX forecast page.

$TREX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TREX recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TREX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a target price of $66.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $75.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Trey Grooms from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $65.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Reuben Garner from Benchmark set a target price of $80.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $72.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Ketan Mamtora from BMO Capital set a target price of $72.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 04/11/2025

$TREX Insider Trading Activity

$TREX insiders have traded $TREX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TREX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMY M. FERNANDEZ (SVP, CLO and Secretary) sold 2,366 shares for an estimated $144,734

JACOB T. RUDOLPH (SVP, CHRO) has made 3 purchases buying 168 shares for an estimated $8,489 and 1 sale selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $90,409 .

and 1 sale selling 1,500 shares for an estimated . MELKEYA MCDUFFIE sold 1,420 shares for an estimated $87,872

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TREX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $TREX stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.