New Analyst Forecast: $TREX Given $66.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TREX. Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a price target of 66.0 for TREX.
$TREX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TREX recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TREX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a target price of $66.0 on 07/10/2025
- Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $75.0 on 07/10/2025
- Trey Grooms from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $65.0 on 05/12/2025
- Reuben Garner from Benchmark set a target price of $80.0 on 05/12/2025
- John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $72.0 on 05/09/2025
- Ketan Mamtora from BMO Capital set a target price of $72.0 on 04/17/2025
- Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 04/11/2025
$TREX Insider Trading Activity
$TREX insiders have traded $TREX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TREX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AMY M. FERNANDEZ (SVP, CLO and Secretary) sold 2,366 shares for an estimated $144,734
- JACOB T. RUDOLPH (SVP, CHRO) has made 3 purchases buying 168 shares for an estimated $8,489 and 1 sale selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $90,409.
- MELKEYA MCDUFFIE sold 1,420 shares for an estimated $87,872
$TREX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $TREX stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,163,014 shares (+132.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $241,871,113
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 2,776,504 shares (-25.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $161,314,882
- MADISON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,890,732 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,851,529
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,001,648 shares (-52.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,195,748
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 989,855 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,510,575
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 784,820 shares (+66.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,598,042
- DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN added 715,126 shares (+188.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,548,820
