Stocks
TREX

New Analyst Forecast: $TREX Given $66.0 Price Target

July 10, 2025 — 06:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TREX. Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a price target of 66.0 for TREX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TREX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TREX forecast page.

$TREX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TREX recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TREX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a target price of $66.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $75.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Trey Grooms from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $65.0 on 05/12/2025
  • Reuben Garner from Benchmark set a target price of $80.0 on 05/12/2025
  • John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $72.0 on 05/09/2025
  • Ketan Mamtora from BMO Capital set a target price of $72.0 on 04/17/2025
  • Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 04/11/2025

$TREX Insider Trading Activity

$TREX insiders have traded $TREX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TREX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • AMY M. FERNANDEZ (SVP, CLO and Secretary) sold 2,366 shares for an estimated $144,734
  • JACOB T. RUDOLPH (SVP, CHRO) has made 3 purchases buying 168 shares for an estimated $8,489 and 1 sale selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $90,409.
  • MELKEYA MCDUFFIE sold 1,420 shares for an estimated $87,872

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TREX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $TREX stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TREX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.