New Analyst Forecast: $TREE Given $62.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TREE. Mayank Tandon from Needham set a price target of 62.0 for TREE.

$TREE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TREE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TREE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $62.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Youssef Squali from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Melissa Wedel from JP Morgan set a target price of $68.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 John Campbell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $69.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Ryan Tomasello from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $66.0 on 03/06/2025

$TREE Insider Trading Activity

$TREE insiders have traded $TREE stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TREE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT PEYREE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 10 purchases buying 47,000 shares for an estimated $2,044,201 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HEATHER ENLOW-NOVITSKY (General Counsel & Corp Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,250 shares for an estimated $45,300.

$TREE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $TREE stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

