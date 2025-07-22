New Analyst Forecast: $TPR Given $115.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TPR. Rick Patel from Raymond James set a price target of 115.0 for TPR.
$TPR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TPR recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Rick Patel from Raymond James set a target price of $115.0 on 07/22/2025
- Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $105.0 on 07/11/2025
- Christine Dooley from Argus Research set a target price of $92.0 on 06/17/2025
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $92.0 on 05/14/2025
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 05/14/2025
- Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $93.0 on 05/09/2025
- Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $94.0 on 05/09/2025
$TPR Insider Trading Activity
$TPR insiders have traded $TPR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TODD KAHN (CEO and Brand President, Coach) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $7,513,712.
- SCOTT A. ROE (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,727 shares for an estimated $2,227,043.
- DAVID E HOWARD (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 11,917 shares for an estimated $1,048,696
- MANESH DADLANI (VP, Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,668 shares for an estimated $137,259.
$TPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 397 institutional investors add shares of $TPR stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 6,064,110 shares (-75.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $426,973,985
- SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,743,824 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $334,012,647
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 4,717,322 shares (+1650.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $332,146,642
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 4,399,429 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $309,763,795
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,946,460 shares (-38.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $277,870,248
- FMR LLC removed 3,737,036 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $263,124,704
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,602,612 shares (-79.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $253,659,910
