New Analyst Forecast: $TPR Given $115.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TPR. Rick Patel from Raymond James set a price target of 115.0 for TPR.

$TPR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TPR recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Rick Patel from Raymond James set a target price of $115.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $105.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Christine Dooley from Argus Research set a target price of $92.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $92.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $93.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $94.0 on 05/09/2025

$TPR Insider Trading Activity

$TPR insiders have traded $TPR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD KAHN (CEO and Brand President, Coach) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $7,513,712 .

. SCOTT A. ROE (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,727 shares for an estimated $2,227,043 .

. DAVID E HOWARD (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 11,917 shares for an estimated $1,048,696

MANESH DADLANI (VP, Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,668 shares for an estimated $137,259.

$TPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 397 institutional investors add shares of $TPR stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

