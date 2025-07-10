New Analyst Forecast: $TPG Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TPG. Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a price target of 60.0 for TPG.

$TPG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TPG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $TPG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $52.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $60.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $58.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Benjamin Rubin from UBS set a target price of $62.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $80.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Bill Kirk from TD Cowen set a target price of $42.0 on 04/09/2025

$TPG Insider Trading Activity

$TPG insiders have traded $TPG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMANTHA HOLLOWAY sold 21,000,000 shares for an estimated $977,970,000

BRADFORD BERENSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,107 shares for an estimated $256,279 .

. DEBORAH M. MESSEMER sold 1,695 shares for an estimated $104,930

$TPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $TPG stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

