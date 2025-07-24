New Analyst Forecast: $TNL Given $74.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TNL. Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a price target of 74.0 for TNL.

$TNL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TNL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $TNL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $74.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $52.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $44.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $72.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $70.0 on 03/06/2025

$TNL Insider Trading Activity

$TNL insiders have traded $TNL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES J SAVINA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,838 shares for an estimated $2,303,518 .

. JEFFREY MYERS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,785 shares for an estimated $1,198,667 .

. GEORGE HERRERA sold 6,336 shares for an estimated $296,533

DENNY MARIE POST sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $276,100

MICHAEL DEAN BROWN (See Remarks) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $93,313

$TNL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $TNL stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

