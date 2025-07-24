Stocks
TNL

New Analyst Forecast: $TNL Given $74.0 Price Target

July 24, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TNL. Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a price target of 74.0 for TNL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TNL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TNL forecast page.

$TNL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TNL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $TNL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $74.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $52.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $44.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $72.0 on 03/07/2025
  • Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $70.0 on 03/06/2025
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $TNL Data Alerts


Sign Up

$TNL Insider Trading Activity

$TNL insiders have traded $TNL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES J SAVINA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,838 shares for an estimated $2,303,518.
  • JEFFREY MYERS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,785 shares for an estimated $1,198,667.
  • GEORGE HERRERA sold 6,336 shares for an estimated $296,533
  • DENNY MARIE POST sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $276,100
  • MICHAEL DEAN BROWN (See Remarks) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $93,313

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TNL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $TNL stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TNL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.