New Analyst Forecast: $TMUS Given 'Overweight' Rating

July 16, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TMUS. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $TMUS.

$TMUS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMUS in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
  • Keybanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/09/2025
  • Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
  • Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025
  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/18/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

$TMUS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMUS recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TMUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $264.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $280.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Brandon Nispel from Keybanc set a target price of $200.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Michael Funk from B of A Securities set a target price of $255.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Steve Malcolm from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $228.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $277.5 on 04/30/2025
  • Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $305.0 on 04/29/2025
  • Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $250.0 on 04/25/2025

$TMUS Insider Trading Activity

$TMUS insiders have traded $TMUS stock on the open market 90 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 90 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TELEKOM AG DEUTSCHE has made 0 purchases and 77 sales selling 1,586,020 shares for an estimated $354,028,748.
  • G MICHAEL SIEVERT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $22,928,400.
  • PETER OSVALDIK (EVP & CFO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $6,580,750
  • CALLIE R FIELD (President, Business Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,566 shares for an estimated $5,207,257.
  • ULF EWALDSSON (President, Technology) sold 19,407 shares for an estimated $5,155,081
  • TERESA TAYLOR sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,885,200
  • DARA BAZZANO (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,888 shares for an estimated $1,046,272.
  • MICHAEL J. KATZ (Pres, Mkting Stgy & Prods) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $675,000
  • SRIKANT M. DATAR sold 730 shares for an estimated $191,990

$TMUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 824 institutional investors add shares of $TMUS stock to their portfolio, and 794 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • DODGE & COX removed 3,550,128 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $946,854,638
  • GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 3,041,958 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $724,776,913
  • FMR LLC added 2,915,910 shares (+28.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $777,702,356
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,509,563 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $669,325,547
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,249,001 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $333,121,056
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,210,788 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $322,929,267
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,192,934 shares (+18.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $318,167,427

